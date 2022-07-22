Ribbon Cutting for The Healing Hands Chiropractic

Numerous agencies that provide services to individuals and families that are experiencing / or have experienced homelessness will come together on August 4th to help those in need. The Pathway to Hope community outreach event is scheduled to take place on August 4th at the Salvation Army in Murfreesboro. A...
MTSU faculty partnered with the city of Nashville and other local organizations to successfully bid to be one of the 14 U.S. cities participating in a heat mapping study, and the research team needs “community scientist” volunteers to help collect data this August. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tucked away in Columbia, there's a beautiful field of sunflowers on a family-owned, 80-acre farm and vineyard. Liberty Grace Farms planted the field for families to head out to the farm, pick their own sunflowers, take pictures, and enjoy the picnic tables and lawn games. It's a little slice of heaven.
Nestled near East Nashville, TN is the Ironwood Grove, a tiny house hotel that offers 6 different tiny homes to stay in. Each one is uniquely different, modern, and cozy to make you feel comfortable while away from home. Below you can check out some of the tiny homes as...
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WTVF) — A reunion commemorates 150 years of a family's story. That story has special significance to more than just that family. It's special to the history of the state and perhaps the whole country. It's been a long time since everyone's been able to get...
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Rutherford County educator Dianne Dockery Lamb had battled cancer for decades. On Saturday morning (7/23/2022), she silently passed away as family, local students and educators were keeping her in their prayers. Dennis Nipper commented, "Mrs. Lamb was my science teacher at Central Middle School. In fact, Mrs. Lamb...
7Brew Coffee is coming to Murfreesboro and is set to open on September 9, 2022 at 217 N. Thompson Lane next to Slim Chickens. This is the first location in Tennessee, the 22nd location overall for the company. The owners have stated they plan to open up 24 total locations in Middle Tennessee with Murfreesboro being the first one.
Everyone meet Ms. Goolsby! She is joining Cason Lane Academy as a 4th grade teacher this year. Ms. Goolsby comes to us all the way from Nevada, but Middle Tennessee is her hometown. Welcome back to Tennessee as a member of our Charger family and thanks for taking care of our kids!
The members of Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon have paid $2.2 million for a South Nashville warehouse located near used vinyl retailer Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda Taqueria — and in which the rock band seemingly will operate a music studio. The seller of the property, located...
Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes very soon.
The United States Postal Service announced Monday evening that it would be temporarily suspending operations at the Fairview Post Office, including retail and delivery, due to safety concerns. Fairview customers will be able to pick up their post office box mail, retrieve packages, and obtain other retail services at the...
Lebanon, TN – According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the TTR will reportedly provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for purchasing equipment related to the hauling, collection, and transportation of tires between counties. Officials also said that the company will increase hauling capacity...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll soon find new affordable townhomes in downtown Franklin. Four nonprofits are partnering with the city to bring 39 townhomes across the street from Bicentennial Park on land known as ‘The Hill.’. The $13.4 million project is being paid for by the Hard Bargain...
MTSU student Cole Lukens of Murfreesboro knows the ropes, so to speak, having been 2021 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year after winning the All Guard National Best Warrior competition in Arizona. U.S. Army Sgt. Zach Kleinfelder of Columbia, Tennessee, is one of two Tennesseans competing this year. He...
