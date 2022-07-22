ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Goofy! Two Families Cause Massive Brawl At Walt Disney World

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq2n_0gpg9WGq00

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is one of the happiest places on Earth. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case for two families who recently visited the magical amusement park only to get into a massive whirlwind of a brawl over a place in line inside Fantasyland.

More than 20 people were involved in the melee captured on video (seen above), which TMZ describes as occurring near the exit of Mickey’s PhilharMagic theater. A woman left the line to retrieve a cell phone she’d misplaced in a wheelchair close by, only to get blocked by another family, in matching outfits no less, from rejoining her crew. That’s when things allegedly got physical, leaving one man with a gash in his chin that required medical attention.

Here’s a more detailed recollection of what caused the brawl given to Walt Disney World News Today below:

“Upon exiting the theater, the matching apparel family waited at the exit to confront them. A relative of the woman who had gone to get her phone said, ‘Listen, man, we don’t want trouble; we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.’ It quickly escalated into a shouting match.

The family who did not have matching shirts reached out says the first person accosted was the guest who re-entered the line, with her brother engaging as a response. Shortly after, the brawl caught on camera broke out. In the skirmish, the group that contacted WDWNT reported having items broken or gone missing. In the end, all guests were escorted to separate Walt Disney World security locations for statements, with one member of the reporting guests’ family taken away in an ambulance due to a large laceration on his chin, with other members received cuts and bruises.”

A clearer version of the video was also provided to WDWNT, which you can watch below. In short, let’s just try to have nice things, y’all!


