Hawaii State

Maohi Nui Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With Hawaii’s Finest

By Erica Miles, Mikey Monis
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu (KHON2) – Tahitian group Maohi Nui is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Hawaii’s Finest on Saturday July 23rd. Held at the Hawaii Convention Center, Tahitian group Maohi Nui is...

www.khon2.com

Related
GMA

All-female team breaks world record by rowing from California to Hawaii

Four female rowers made history Tuesday morning when they arrived in Hawaii after rowing more than 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii. Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith of the Lat35 team started the Great Pacific Race in San Francisco in June and arrived in Honolulu after rowing for 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Zoo concert series features Amy Hanaiali’i

Honolulu (KHON2) – The last concert for the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show Concert Series is this Wednesday, July 27. This concert series will wrap up with Amy Hanaiali’i. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the performances will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On top...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Japanese cuisine coming to Honolulu with new concepts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three new restaurant concepts under the JINYA brand — JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge — are coming to Hawaii for the first time. In August, the three-part restaurant and bar concept will join Ward Village in the former...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Yelp’s top rated tattoo shops on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When going on vacation many people buy souvenirs, take pictures or get a tattoo. Honolulu has dozens of different tattoo parlors, shops and pop-ups because of the high demand. Yelp compiled a list of the best tattoo shops in Honolulu using reviews, years in operation, price...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui mainstay restaurant Tiffany’s gets new start with Chef Sheldon Simeon & wife Janice

Chef Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice Simeon have added to their Maui dining portfolio with the takeover of the island’s long-running Tiffany’s restaurant. A Maui mainstay, Tiffany’s has been in business for close to two decades and has since gained a very loyal following – including the Simeons. When Sheldon and Janice learned that the Orite family was ready to hang up their hats, the pair jumped at the opportunity to keep the local favorite in operation.
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Kimie Miner Represents Hawaii at San Francisco Giants Game

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician Kimie Miner is bringing the aloha spirit through mele at the San Francisco Giants game. Singer and songwriter Kimie Miner serenaded fans with original music, national anthem and “take me out to the ball game.”. “San Francisco has always been a supportive city...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Can you guess the year Hawaii dropped below freezing?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for nearly picture-perfect weather year-round. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. However, with the recent heat wave plaguing the mainland and parts of Europe, we decided to switch things up and take a look back at Hawaii’s coldest recorded temperature.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Get ready for travel at passport fair at Waimanalo Post Office

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Travel is picking up and for those wanting to travel internationally, now is the time to get those passport applications in. The Waimanalo Post Office will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Aug. 6 for customers to apply for new U.S. passports. “Now that COVID-19...
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

Wooden structure on top of food truck questioned

Ala's Mediterranean Kitchen currently sits on Leahi Avenue, the owner, Ala Thavata, said he has been parked there for about four months paying for parking, but a wooden structure he built on the truck's roof is drawing attention from neighbors, and not always positive.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches take tasty treats to the continent

It’s not often that Hawaiʻi businesses grow large enough that they expand to the continent. But that’s the story behind Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches. Paul and Barbara Logan started their business in 2013 in the small town of Waialua on Oʻahu’s North Shore. It was just supposed to be something they did for fun as they sold produce at the community farmers market. But the sammies took off.
WAIALUA, HI
The Associated Press

Swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki

HONOLULU (AP) — A swimmer at a beach in Waikiki was injured this weekend after encountering an endangered Hawaiian monk seal with a young pup. Hawaii Marine Animal Response, a nonprofit conservation organization that helps monitor protected species, said their workers witnessed a swimmer come into contact with the mother monk seal known as Rocky on Sunday morning. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement that the victim is a 60-year-old elementary school teacher from California. The woman received lacerations to her face, arm and back, the agency said. State officials said they would not recommend charges or fines for the woman and are not naming her because she requested anonymity.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Is Honolulu Safe Following Amputation Attack at 7-Eleven

Honolulu, aka “The Big Pineapple,” is a culturally rich, complex city that is Hawaii’s equivalent to Manhattan island. In addition, it boasts beautiful beaches, fine dining not found elsewhere in Hawaii, and fascinating history that includes the only royal palace in the United States. Following this week’s strange attack at a 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue, the main drag in Waikiki, we’ve had people ask us if Honolulu is still safe.
HONOLULU, HI

