Though mid-summer temperatures in the Flathead are heating up, one thing is cooling down: the housing market. For the first time since before the pandemic, residential and land sales are falling in the Flathead Valley, with 2022 first- and second-quarter numbers dropping considerably from the same time in prior years. Meanwhile, Flathead residents continue to battle the confounding issues of limited housing supply and exorbitant prices.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO