England are preparing for their first European Championship final since 2009 thanks to a stunning 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, will face either France or Germany in Sunday’s Wembley decider following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.Here, the PA news agency picks out three players who have been instrumental to the hosts’ Euro 2022 campaign.Beth Mead (Arsenal) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses)The...

