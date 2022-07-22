FEMA Approves Yellowstone County for Individual Assistance and Flathead County for Public Assistance Funding
Press release from FEMA Region 8
Helena, Mont.– The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Montana’s request for Yellowstone County to receive Individual Assistance funding and Flathead County to receive Public Assistance funding following June’s severe storm and flooding event between June 10 and July 5, 2022. The major disaster declaration was amended on July 22, 2022.
