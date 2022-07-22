Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots During Argument

A violent weekend resulted in several Portland Police officers hospitalized, a suspect dead, and people asking questions about why it happened. A video shows two Portland Police officers trying to arrest a man they’re investigating for domestic violence. It happened early Sunday near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street. They fight each other, and fall to the ground. A gunshot that appears to be from the suspect’s gun, fires. The officers disarm the man. Then an officer shoots and kills Wednesday Lapin’s brother.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO