Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots During Argument

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer shot at a man who investigators say tried to run over an officer with his truck and hit two patrol cars. Neighbors on North Fessenden Street near Macrum Avenue called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing the flash of a gun just before 1:15am.
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed and another wounded at Southeast 112th and Powell on the night of July 8th, sparking a massive search in the neighborhood. The man who died is identified as 21-year-old Joevon Patterson. The suspects left the scene just after 7:00pm. They...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a dog-napper on Monday following a pet theft on Sunday night. According to an Instagram post by the Portland Police, the stolen dog was removed from a vehicle while the owner was inside a business for 30 minutes. Under Oregon law, people may break a car window to save an animal in danger, but they must also contact the police right away and wait at the scene.
A violent weekend resulted in several Portland Police officers hospitalized, a suspect dead, and people asking questions about why it happened. A video shows two Portland Police officers trying to arrest a man they’re investigating for domestic violence. It happened early Sunday near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street. They fight each other, and fall to the ground. A gunshot that appears to be from the suspect’s gun, fires. The officers disarm the man. Then an officer shoots and kills Wednesday Lapin’s brother.
A Gresham man has been convicted of killing a resident during a car prowl and then fatally shooting an acquaintance during a dispute in the space of 48 bloody hours in Southeast Portland in May 2019. After a 12 day trial that ended Monday, a Multnomah County jury returned guilty...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say two adults and one person under the age of 18 are in custody after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing the victim's car at a Vancouver middle school. According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the victim was playing basketball with some...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved. The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for additional witnesses of a shooting at a house party took the lives of two teens and seriously wounded two others early on the morning of July 17th to come forward. Officers responded to a residence on East 11th Street near Todd Road...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have taken a bite out of the crime problem in East Portland and Gresham, arresting more than 40 people and taking guns and drugs off the streets over the past week. Portland Police looking for stolen vehicles on Southeast Powell east of 82nd pulled over...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people suspected of leading officers on a chase after reportedly robbing a Home Depot, Oregon City Police Department said. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police said they received a report of a theft in...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have partnered with retailers in East Vancouver to arrest nearly a dozen shoplifters over the past month. Three suspects were arrested on June 28th. Eight others were arrested on July 20th. Two vehicles were seized and stolen property was recovered. “The Vancouver Police Department continues...
The VPD released photos of individuals it is seeking to interview and identify. The Vancouver Police Department is continuing the investigation into the shooting at a house party on July 17 and is seeking to interview additional witnesses and to identify and interview the individuals in the photos released Monday (July 25).
PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say an armed suspect in a domestic violence case was shot by an officer who was attempting to arrest the man. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a neighborhood in east Portland.
Portland police have cordoned off a chunk of Southeast Portland Sunday as they continue an hours-long search for a suspect who they say rammed a stolen pickup truck into an officer and an elderly woman, sending them both to the hospital. The officer, whom the bureau has not yet named,...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
Authorities identified 31-year-old Edwin Chicas, from Canby, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Vancouver. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the I-205 north of Mill Plain Boulevard at 3 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle wreck. The early reports showed that two vehicles were heading northbound when one vehicle rear-ended the other.
The Hillsboro Police Department handles calls for service from July 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 11 A driver near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Evergreen Parkway was called in by a citizen because their observation of very poor driving. The driver was pulled over by police and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver provided a breath sample, which measured thrice...
Last week, an Uber driver, Josiah Kuehl, was shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet and did not survive.
Comments / 0