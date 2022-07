The thrills and spills of the Frenkie de Jong sagaTM have kept us invigorated all summer, and today is no different. Word comes from Spain that the player would only leave Barcelona for Chelsea, who aren’t prepared to pay him as much danger money as Manchester United, and that he has advised teammates of his intention to remain at the Camp Nou and swerve Old Trafford. Shortly afterwards, Joan Laporta was seem crying softly at his desk, while Xavi finalised plans for the next friendly – in which he plans to try De Jong at ballboy.

