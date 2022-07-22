ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro issues classic 'Star Wars' Boba Fett ship in wake of Boba Fett Disney Plus show

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Ride with the crime lord of "Star Wars" in Hasbro's release of bounty hunter Boba Fett's famous spaceship.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Starship was announced Friday (July 22), featuring a 3.75-inch (9.5-centimeter) scale version of the bounty hunter's Firespray attack craft.

Rated for padawans aged four and above, the spaceship and accessories will soar into availability in spring 2023 for $199.99.

You can pre-order starting Saturday (July 23) at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on the Hasbro Pulse website — no word yet on whether they'll take credits.

If you're wanting more Star Wars content, you can check out our Lego Star Wars deals page that includes a 593-piece Lego version of the Firespray aimed at fans aged 9 and up. Our best Lego Star Wars sets includes hours of adventures from all corners of that fandom's universe.

Image 1 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3aKD_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 2 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv9km_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 3 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2luYJx_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 4 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoB97_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 5 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN7IA_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 6 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Kfj0_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 7 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbJrm_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 8 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5BfD_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 9 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTldB_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 10 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4WK1_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 11 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHJAp_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 12 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ox1to_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 13 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246t46_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 14 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5Orv_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 15 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0L3B_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 16 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxg36_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 17 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vzbG_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 18 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o99lA_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Image 19 of 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIzxa_0gpfvmhQ00

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The new set includes a starship complete with a cockpit that opens, a landing gear, wings that separate and a ladder accessory, just like you'll see in the Star Wars original movie series and the Disney Plus shows.

It comes with a vehicle, stand, Boba Fett (Tython) figure and other accessories; also consult our guide to Boba Fett's ship and gadgets to learn more about what tools the bounty hunter packs during expeditions.

Like other entries in The Vintage Collection, the new Hasbro starship builds upon original "Star Wars" toys released between 1978 and 1984 under the Kenner brand name.

The announcement rides on the tailwinds of the new Disney Plus series, The Book of Boba Fett , recently confirmed for a second season. Disney also released the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi in May and has another bounty-hunting series on the go called The Mandalorian (entering season 3).

You can consult our streaming guide to find these series and sign up for Disney Plus (which is usually $9.99 USD a month; check your local jurisdiction for availability and pricing.)

Correction: This article was corrected to remove references to a Kenner toy.

