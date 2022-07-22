FEMA Approves Yellowstone County for Individual Assistance and Flathead County for Public Assistance Funding

Press release from FEMA Region 8

Helena, Mont.– The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Montana’s request for Yellowstone County to receive Individual Assistance funding and Flathead County to receive Public Assistance funding following June’s severe storm and flooding event between June 10 and July 5, 2022. The major disaster declaration was amended on July 22, 2022.

With this addition, Individual Assistance programs are available to disaster survivors in Yellowstone County through emergency assistance, Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster Legal Services, and financial assistance through the Individuals and Households Program (IHP). Financial assistance and direct services are available for eligible individuals and households who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Flathead County on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding. This amendment makes Public Assistance funding available to Flathead, Treasure, Yellowstone, Sweet Grass, Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties.

If you or your business experienced damaged by June’s severe storms and flooding and are a resident of Yellowstone, Treasure, Sweet Grass, Flathead, Carbon, Park or Stillwater counties, you may be eligible for federal assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Aug. 29, 2022.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app . If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. Individuals who have submitted damage reports with their municipality or county through online assessment tools, will still need to begin a new case and file information with FEMA.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw .

Contact the FEMA Mitigation Helpline at 833-FEMA-4-US (833-336-2487) for information on resilient building practices. Mitigation specialists are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MDT. You can also email the team at FEMA-R8-Hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

For more information about FEMA’s support to Montana’s flooding and severe storms recovery, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4655 . Follow the FEMA Region 8 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion8