Since the 1960s, the Bronco SUV has set the bar for off-roading, and the most recent sixth-generation models are no exception. Relaunched in 2021, after a long hiatus of over two decades, the Bronco is still one of the least expensive off-road champs in the country. However, if you are a professional or a wannabe, you may have to opt for the Bronco Raptor, which debuted in January 2022. However, because of the limited production and higher price than the regular Bronco, getting your hands on one will be challenging before they are all gone. But worry no more; Automotive Performance Group, or APG, has developed an aftermarket off-road performance package, which the brand claims to be elevating the best out of the standard Bronco.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO