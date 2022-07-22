ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Master Gardeners Had A Memorial

Submitted by Anita Boatner On Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Jackson County Master Gardeners had a memorial for...

gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Gadsden’s renovated Tower 7 building opens

Photo: Gadsden community members gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon in front of Tower 7 on July 21. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) Gadsden’s historic Tower 7 once again opened its doors to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 21. The building is located on Walnut Street, its 15 stories...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

$10.5 million second phase of Madison senior development completed

The second phase of a senior living apartment community in Madison has been completed. Stoneridge Villas, at 1700 Balch Road in Madison, is a collaboration of Pennrose and BLOC Global Development Group. This phase, which began construction in June 2021 and cost $10.5 million, was a project of Birmingham-based Capstone...
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

No more horsing around: Celebration Arena in Priceville has been sold

The annual World Racking Horse Celebration in September will likely be the last in Morgan County. The State Products Mart Authority board is selling the event’s venue, the 143-acre Morgan County Celebration Arena property in Priceville, for $2.5 million, according to board director Jimmy Ray Smith. The purchaser, Aaron...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Big screen, popcorn and auditorium of eager elders – Cullman County Commission on Aging holds first senior movie day

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman area golden agers, with fresh popcorn in hand, chattered with anticipation before viewing “Big Fish” at Daystar Church Thursday. All seniors were invited, and the event was attended by senior centers throughout the county. Residents from assisted living facilities were also in attendance.  The big screen, venue and popcorn were donated by Daystar, and Pepsi Cola provided drinks.  Said Daystar Cullman Campus Pastor Ory Hampton to the seniors, “I just want to say that, on behalf of me, on behalf of our staff and all of Daystar Church, thank you. You are truly special to us. I want...
CULLMAN, AL
tvliving.com

Constellation Apartments now open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The newest luxury apartments in Huntsville are leasing now. Constellation Apartments offers luxury rooms, a beautiful pool area, a full gym and a comfy community area. The apartment complex offers rooms ranging from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom unit. Each unit offers a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Lake Guntersville boat ramp closing for renovations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Mink Creek Public Boat Ramp on Lake Guntersville will be closed for upgrades starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) said the ramp just south of Scottsboro will close for renovations on July 26. As part of the upgrade...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
CBS 42

VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
southerntorch.com

Bears are Here to Stay

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Hannah Leeper, a research assistant from Auburn University and represenetaives of the National Park Service were at the meeting to discuss bear population in DeKalb County. “Bears...
FORT PAYNE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, July 25

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new groundbreaking in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permits values, project addresses and much more!. Alabama Center for the Arts Residence Hall | Decatur. Project Cost: $15,496,572.
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Southern Town Known As Alabama’s Williamsburg

Mooresville, Alabama’s claim to fame can be found in a one-quarter square mile area and boasts a population of fewer than 60 people. Mooresville is not the smallest town in Alabama, but it is in the top 10 from a head count standpoint. It might be puzzling to figure out what lures visitors to this tiny spot in Limestone County, but there are seven great reasons to take a short detour and see it for yourself.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Athens business owner accused of possessing 36 stolen catalytic converters

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The owner of an Athens business and a second man are facing charges after a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office stakeout. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that they had received several complaints from residents about the business L & C Converters (25730 U.S. Hwy 72, Athens) owned by Jimmy Lee Free Jr. The business is a secondary metal recycler that purchases catalytic converters.
ATHENS, AL
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill Opens First Store in Alabama

Eggs Up Grill has opened its first restaurant in Alabama. Its newest restaurant is located at 300 Hughes Road in the Madison Commons Shopping Center in Madison, Ala. This is the first Eggs Up Grill for Franchise Partners Alex and Kristen McLellan. “Alex and I are excited to introduce Eggs...
ALABAMA STATE
WDEF

Children injured in escalator mishap at Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An escalator mishap injured several children this afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium. Aquarium officials say it happened around 1:45 PM. They say it happened to a summer camp group visiting the aquarium. A counselor told security that two of the children rode it backwards, sitting down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northjacksonpress.com

Update On Dangerous Man In Jackson County

In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being […]. In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being circulated for Jackson County about a dangerous man attacking single women.Although it was printed as “a Facebook post,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, the information is false. To…
WAFF

‘COVID rebound’ concern for Paxlovid users

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paxlovid is becoming a popular COVID-19 treatment, President Biden even using it to try and get over the coronavirus. It’s an oral antiviral that is supposed to stop the virus from becoming too severe. Studies show it achieves those results almost 90% of the time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Police locate 2 escaped Alabama inmates

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates walked off the job at a Decatur work release center Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, George Joachim Ulrich, 40, and Richard Bono Sharpe, 39, walked off the job around 7:30 a.m. and were found less than an hour later.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Waiting is the hardest part – Sen. Garlan Gudger, Cullman County Commission make case for additional manpower at Cullman Driver License Examiners Office

CULLMAN, Ala. – The dread that fills the hearts of most residents as they trudge down the stairwell to the Driver License Examiners Office in the Cullman County Courthouse basement is well known. Most people have stories of the often hours spent in line waiting their turn for assistance from one of the only two full-time staff members. While the employees perform their duties professionally and as efficiently as possible, it is clear they need help.  On Thursday, local officials representing concerned citizens of Cullman introduced Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Driver License Division representatives to the melee and tedium that...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

