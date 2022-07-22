ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay no attention to the realtor's sign on the corner, City officials say. (Staff photo) Ignore the "Available" realtor sign in front of the property, say City of Menifee officials. Black Bear Diner definitely is...

www.menifee247.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Oswit Land Trust to turn Mesquite Golf Club into a nature preserve

Mesquite Golf Club in Palm Springs has been purchased by Oswit Land Trust to be transformed into a nature preserve. When the property went up for sale, Oswit Land Trust founder and executive director Jane Garrison saw an opportunity to make history. "A piece of land is not safe until it's safe," Garrison said. The The post Oswit Land Trust to turn Mesquite Golf Club into a nature preserve appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022

Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Beautiful Day Shines in the La Quinta Cove

Husband and wife team, Justin and Mackenzie, have opened a new farm to table restaurant and are planting their roots in La Quinta. “We wanted a place that we could grow our family,” said Justin Jenkins. “We live in the cove. We really wanted to integrate with this community,” he continued.
LA QUINTA, CA
menifee247.com

Local horseman, cowboy legend Mattocks passes away

Menifee has lost its last real cowboy. Lynn Mattocks passed away Sunday at the age of 87. A decorated Vietnam War hero, rodeo star and crusader for the preservation of the area’s horseback riding trails, Mattocks truly was a legend in his own time. A 30-year veteran of the...
MENIFEE, CA
gbsan.com

Top 8 Wineries in the Temecula Valley

Each year, California produces more than 17 million gallons of wine, accounting for nearly 90% of all American wine production. While wine aficionados often imagine Napa Valley and Sonoma County when they think of world-class wineries, Temecula Valley’s mild Mediterranean climate and unique setting between the desert and the ocean makes it one of the most beloved winemaking regions in the country. Here are the top eight Temecula wineries that should be on every wine lover’s radar:
TEMECULA, CA
ucr.edu

Rare bloom draws record crowds to UCR Botanic Gardens

It was the little plant that raised a big stink for a brief window of time. The UC Riverside Botanic Gardens drew record crowds over the past week with visitors from all over Southern California coming by to catch a glimpse and whiff of Little Miss Stinky. The rare corpse...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Narcity

This Cali-Inspired Lake House In Ontario Has A King-Sized Outdoor Bed & Costs Under $1M

This property for sale in Ontario is like your own private resort, and it doesn't come with a multi-million dollar price tag like you might expect. Tucked away amongst the trees in Dwight, this $950,000 cottage is a minimalistic oasis, both inside and outside. Designed by a California couple, the abode has an open-concept interior described as "magazine-worthy." Large windows offer views of the surrounding forest, and the cathedral ceiling makes the room feel spacious and airy.
ONTARIO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

American Airlines adds flights at Palm Springs

American Airlines will add flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin, Texas staring this fall. The flights will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 through Jan. 9, giving travelers a second set of nonstop flights to the Texas capital during the holidays, according to a statement on the city’s website.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Evacuation warning issued for communities near El Dorado burn scar due to possible storm

Multiple communities near the El Dorado burn scar area were under an evacuation warning Monday due to a possible storm in the area.As of 2 p.m., an evacuation warning was in place due to the potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect the El Dorado burn scar area, Yucaipa Police said.The warning affects the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, and Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.The mountain and desert areas of SoCal were expected to get rain by Monday afternoon or early in the evening which could continue into Tuesday.The storm could produce up to two inches of rain in some parts due to heavy downpours and gusty winds, CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee said.Lee said the wet weather is expected to saty in the mountain and desert areas but there's a possibility it could fall in lower elevations. Temperatures across SoCal were cooler compared to the weekend due to the increased humidity.Dry air is expected to return by Tuesday and Wednesday. 
YUCAIPA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Monsoonal thunderstorms bring flood risk to local mountains

Thunderstorms are making their way south from San Bernardino County into Riverside County. Be aware of ponding of water on low-lying roadways, especially out towards Rice Road and Desert Center. A Flood Watch will remain in place for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 7:00 p.m. When encountering a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

