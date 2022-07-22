Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

Multiple communities near the El Dorado burn scar area were under an evacuation warning Monday due to a possible storm in the area.As of 2 p.m., an evacuation warning was in place due to the potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect the El Dorado burn scar area, Yucaipa Police said.The warning affects the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, and Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.The mountain and desert areas of SoCal were expected to get rain by Monday afternoon or early in the evening which could continue into Tuesday.The storm could produce up to two inches of rain in some parts due to heavy downpours and gusty winds, CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee said.Lee said the wet weather is expected to saty in the mountain and desert areas but there's a possibility it could fall in lower elevations. Temperatures across SoCal were cooler compared to the weekend due to the increased humidity.Dry air is expected to return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO