NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A coyote on public display in suburban Chicago will get a larger den but not a transfer to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado. A report for the Forest Preserves of Cook County said the coyote, named Rocky, is “happy and healthy” in his 266-square-foot home but will get a much larger space — up to at least 2,000 square feet — with trees and places to dig.

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO