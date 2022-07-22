ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Artwork highlighting social justice will soon fill ABQ's billboards

By KUNM
kunm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico artists from all different walks of life will have a rare opportunity for their artwork to land on public billboards across Albuquerque. Digging deep into the heart of social justice issues, the public art exhibition is called the “Soul of a Nation”––curated by New Mexico artist Jodie...

www.kunm.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Voice for 2022 Zozobra announced

SANTA FE, N.M. — Zozobra has a new voice for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe announce William Parnall as its voice. Parnall is a New Mexico native and a judge in the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court. The club had to...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Opera Announces Free Opera In The Park Screenings & More

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) has announced the return of free Opera in the Park screenings in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and Radio Broadcasts with 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio. The events are part of the opera’s 65th Festival Season celebrations and ongoing commitment to bringing...
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Where to Find Fine Dining in Albuquerque

Albuquerque has a restaurant to suit every taste. For a more upscale dining experience, there are many fine dining options. From farm-to-table eateries to restaurants with spectacular views served with spectacular food, Albuquerque has a wide array to choose from. Explore some of the best fine dining locations in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

Anthony Fiorillo Named Executive Director Of New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science In Albuquerque

Newly appointed NMMNHS Executive Director Dr. Anthony R. Fiorillo. Courtesy/DCA. New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has announce that Anthony R. Fiorillo, Ph. D. has been appointed executive director of New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS), a division of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. Dr. Fiorillo’s tenure begins Sept. 19.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Groundbreaking ceremony planned in New Mexico at site of future Navajo Code Talkers Museum

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned August at the site of the future Navajo Code Talker Museum in New Mexico. The 300-acre area will be developed into a museum honoring the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and used their native Diné language to stump the Japanese Army. The once-classified Code Talker project was never broken by enemy forces.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboards#Social Justice#Bipoc
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Albuquerque, NM USA

I was on vacation with my parents and we where visiting the botanical gardens and on our way through the trees, I spotted this quilted heart. It was so magical! Felt like a fairy left it for our family. All our faces lit up and it really touched us! It was amazing! Thank you to the little fairy that made it for our family 😉 🥰🧚‍♀️
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Farmington Local News

First “I Heart Mac & Cheese” Opens in New Mexico

After being sold on the idea in Florida, a Farmington couple has opened the first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in New Mexico. Operating in the fast-casual segment of the restaurant business, it’s the first of three they plan to open – one in Rio Rancho and another in Albuquerque. By Donna K. Hewett. This story is sponsored by SunRay Park and Casino and The Big Idea Makerspace
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 47,000 New Mexico students lack internet access – will that change?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s much harder for students to succeed in school without internet access — a fact that thousands of New Mexico students learned with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, New Mexico agencies mapped out the addresses of nearly 50,000 students who weren’t able to participate in online learning due to a lack of internet access. Now, the state is working to bring internet to over 40,000 of those homes.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Santa Fe Reporter

Downtown Santa Fe Restaurant La Casa Sena Set On Fire

Yellow tape hangs across the entrances to Palace Avenue’s Sena Plaza today, prohibiting entry. According to a statement from Santa Fe Police, officers were dispatched to the La Casa Sena restaurant at around 4:30 this morning in response to the fire alarm. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man whom they subsequently identified as Joseph Duran on the restaurant’s roof and determined Duran had intentionally set the building ablaze. He was arrested and booked on criminal charges of arson, burglary and property damage.
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Mariachi Plata de WNMU placed 2nd at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Music Program Coordinator, Bryant Chaffino, he is also the Director of Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University. Mariachi Plata placed second in the overall category at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque’s regional conference for mariachi and folklorico performers on July 15th on their 5th year competition. The student ensemble played a medley of their Mariachi Plata de WNMU theme, “El Gavilancillo” and “El Gavilan” and closed with the famous Juan Gabriel song “Te Dedico Esta Canción.” The entire Showcase Competition is available on Facebook-Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque; and on www.wnmu.edu.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Government Boondoggles Shouldn’t be New Mexico Way

New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”. Sadly, much of our poverty is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school. On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

More than 5,500 pack Events Center to hear James Taylor

Like the state of New Mexico, legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor has seen fire and rain. And, as expected by more than 5,500 seated in the Rio Rancho Events Center Sunday evening, that was his encore song — “Fire and Rain” — released in August 1970 after more than two hours of songs.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy