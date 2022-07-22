Artwork highlighting social justice will soon fill ABQ's billboards

I was on vacation with my parents and we where visiting the botanical gardens and on our way through the trees, I spotted this quilted heart. It was so magical! Felt like a fairy left it for our family. All our faces lit up and it really touched us! It was amazing! Thank you to the little fairy that made it for our family 😉 🥰🧚‍♀️

