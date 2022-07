Richard “Rick” Robison announced he is running for mayor of College Station on Monday. He said if elected, he hopes to keep property tax rates low. “I have lived in College Station for 13 years, and it seems like when I got here the property taxes just kept on going up,” he said. “I just got tired of it because I feel that, as the whole city council, you don’t have to raise taxes. The inflation goes up but there is no need to raise taxes.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO