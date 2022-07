San Antonio-based Bill Miller BBQ has just announced a new policy regarding pay. On Thursday, July 21, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q shared on social media that the company will start paying employees at the end of their work shifts Alongside the same-day, same-pay other benefits include paid vacation and personal days, 401k, career advancement opportunities, health insurance, flexible work schedule, and tuition reimbursements. Many people have applauded the restaurant chain for its new policy. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the Facebook comments.

