Watch live video from Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMIZ) MoDOT has closed part of Interstate 70 in St. Charles due to flooding from record-breaking rainfall. As of about 6:05 a.m., the lane closures in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive could last up to four hours, according to

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO