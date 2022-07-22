Daniel Vogelbach traded to Mets

Ramsey had shoulder surgery and still isn't able to do all that much, but Sean McVay said that doctors cleared Ramsey to do "above the neck" drills during training camp, which he would not have been able to do if he were on the PUP list. It's a good sign for Ramsey's recovery but, at this stage, placing a player on the PUP list doesn't mean they'd miss any part of the season anyway. With that said, any good news should be celebrated for a player returning from injury, so expect Ramsey to be ready for the season-opener on September 8th absent a setback.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO