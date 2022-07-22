Daniel Vogelbach traded to Mets

Fresh off a Super Bowl run, Burrow didn't seem to skip a beat despite spending a majority of his 2021 offseason in rehab. This offseason, the former Heisman winner will once again have to miss time due to surgery. Burrow finished last season as the QB8 and is currently being drafted as the QB6, according to FantasyPros. In 2021, he threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, rushing for a pair as well. With a loaded offense and a deep playoff run under his belt, Burrow should still be a smash to be a top-end QB1 despite missing time.
