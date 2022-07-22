ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Daniel Vogelbach traded to Mets

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVogelbach is slashing .228/.338/.430 on the year with 12 home runs. He'll likely be mostly...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Julio Jones signing with Tampa Bay

Jones, who spent last season with the Titans, will find himself a new home in Tampa Bay. He has been battling injuries over the past few seasons, but he will look to finally be healthy and back to his true self for what could be the last season of his historic career. For fantasy purposes, he can find value if he stays healthy and rises on the depth chart, but that's far from a sure thing.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Jonathan India back in starting lineup Monday

India was removed from Sunday’s starting lineup with a thigh contusion. The 25-year-old is slashing .227/.292/.356 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, and two stolen bases in 42 games this season. India has been limited this season due to a few different injuries, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status after returning to the lineup Monday.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Juancho Hernangomez finalizing deal with Toronto

Free agent forward Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN per Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hernangomez jumped around the league last season, playing for three different teams before being waived by the Utah Jazz in June....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
fantasypros.com

Paul Goldschmidt homers twice in Sunday's loss to Reds

Goldschmidt has homered in four consecutive games for the Cardinals, driving in 10 runs in that span. The all-star slugger continues to provide plenty of run production for fantasy managers, hitting .335 with 68 runs scored, 24 home runs, and 77 runs batted in through 93 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Jean Segura (finger) to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Segura has been out since 5/31 with a fractured index finger, but it looks like he can return ahead of schedule. The exact plan for the rehab assignment is unknown, but he could be back by the end of the month or early August if all goes well. Segura has a .731 OPS and 104 wRC+ through 179 plate appearances in 2022.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Adam Duvall to undergo surgery on his left wrist

Snitker added that the Braves don't know if the surgery will wind up ending Duvall's season, but there is a report from beat writer Justin Toscano that it will. Either way, the fact that it is even a question should tell you all you need to know. Duvall can now be dropped in all formats, particularly given that Eddie Rosario has returned and had cut into Duvall's playing time anyway.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo to report for physical Tuesday

Garoppolo has been dealing with the recovery for a shoulder surgery he had back in March, and possible trade suitors for the veteran quarterback have been put off by his injury status. The physical may cast more light in if he has actually fully recovered, and depending on the results of it, more teams could possibly be interested in Garoppolo. For fantasy purposes, managers should wait until he has found he is healthy and on his new team before picking him up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Luis Guillorme
Person
Jeff Mcneil
fantasypros.com

Steven Matz diagnosed with torn MCL in knee

It seems ridiculous to think Matz could return this season, but reports are that he might opt to not have surgery, which could theoretically give him a chance to return. Even with that possibility, however, he'd almost certainly be out until sometime in September. Given his lack of upside and the serious nature of the injury, Matz can be dropped in all formats.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (7/26) PREMIUM

Tuesday’s main MLB DFS slate is robust. It includes 13 games on DraftKings and FanDuel, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. Tonight’s slate also has a bit of everything for everyone, including talented pitching and games at hitter-friendly parks, such as Coors Field and Fenway Park. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Nick Williams signs with Giants

According to Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants have signed DT Nick Williams. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Nick Williams entered the league in 2013 as a seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but failed to crack the 53-man roster in his rookie season. Williams went on to spend time with the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bears before landing in Detroit, where he spent his past two years. Williams will now look to be a part of the Giants interior DL rotation and add to his 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss that he has amassed over his career.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jesse Bates III not reporting to camp

Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates III will not report to training camp with the rest of the team's veterans on Tuesday, per source according to ESPN senior NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler. Also reported, Bates not being present for camp was largely expected since he has not yet signed his franchise tag tender. (Jeremy Fowler via Twitter)
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
fantasypros.com

Erick Fedde lasts 4 2/3 innings on mound Sunday against Diamondbacks

Erick Fedde lasted 4 2/3 innings on the mound for the Nationals Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits while also walking four and striking out three in the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Fedde has allowed three runs or less in three of his last four...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Kamaal Seymour signing with Giants

T Kamaal Seymour, who spent some time with the Las Vegas Raiders the last couple of seasons, is signing a deal with the New York Giants. (giants.com) Seymour spent some time the last two years on the Raiders practice squad, having been waived last offseason with a non-football injury. Seymour is a former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers where he converted from defensive tackle to the offense. At 26 years old, Seymour will be fighting for a depth spot along an improved Giants offensive line.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith holding out of training camp

Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, as he continues to seek out a new contract. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith has quickly become one of the league’s most statistically productive linebackers, putting up 163...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Franchy Cordero swipes bag as Sox are swept by Jays

Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero went 1-for-4 with a single against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. He also stole second base and eventually came around to score. Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 8-4. Fantasy Impact:. Cordero is now slashing .220/.291/.360 with four homers, 24 RBI,...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) not placed on PUP list after all

Ramsey had shoulder surgery and still isn't able to do all that much, but Sean McVay said that doctors cleared Ramsey to do "above the neck" drills during training camp, which he would not have been able to do if he were on the PUP list. It's a good sign for Ramsey's recovery but, at this stage, placing a player on the PUP list doesn't mean they'd miss any part of the season anyway. With that said, any good news should be celebrated for a player returning from injury, so expect Ramsey to be ready for the season-opener on September 8th absent a setback.
NFL
fantasypros.com

NFBC Hitting Guide for Week 17: Carson Kelly, Seth Brown, Joey Wendle (2022)

It’s the end of an odd week of fantasy baseball, and many head-to-head matchups are ongoing through next week. Over at the NFBC, though, we are closing out Week 16’s weekend and looking ahead to Week 17. The following players are fringier types who I feel are on an upward trend and can help you plug some holes if you’re struggling at a given position.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Joe Burrow undergoing surgery on appendix

Fresh off a Super Bowl run, Burrow didn't seem to skip a beat despite spending a majority of his 2021 offseason in rehab. This offseason, the former Heisman winner will once again have to miss time due to surgery. Burrow finished last season as the QB8 and is currently being drafted as the QB6, according to FantasyPros. In 2021, he threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, rushing for a pair as well. With a loaded offense and a deep playoff run under his belt, Burrow should still be a smash to be a top-end QB1 despite missing time.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy