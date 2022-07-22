You May Throw Up When You See This Minnesota Bug

I'm just going to warn you right now because the bug that is squirming around in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois is just plain nasty. Every time I see one slithering on my plants or sneaking around my house, I want to throw up. You May Throw Up When...
July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual animal found swimming in a lake -- an alligator. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said the alligator was spotted in Long Lake and was captured by the Osceola Boat Patrol, which turned the reptile over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In what was an usual sight to say the least, a bowfisherman in Illinois brought home an unexpected catch from his fishing trip. While bowfishing in Randolph County, the man harvested a mature capybara – the world’s largest rodent. Capybaras are huge rodents that are native to South...
Albion College in Michigan snapped to it and closed a nature center on its campus after two separate gator sightings in the Kalamazoo River last weekend, Midland Daily News reported. The Kalamazoo River cuts through the Whitehouse Nature Center’s 140 acres. According to the college, there were two independent...
Rock stacking, also called rock balancing, has been around since prehistoric times. They often marked burial grounds or served as shrines. And, thanks to social media, it's been an internet trend for at least a few years. If you're unfamiliar with the practice, it looks something like this:. While rock...
Every summer, you can see the Monarch butterfly flutter through your yard or local park in Colorado. Over the past couple of years, you might have noticed there have been fewer and fewer Monarch butterflies. The migratory Monarch butterfly has been classified on Thursday as an endangered species by the...
A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections. What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis). The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights. What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a]...
MINNEAPOLIS --- The swimming pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work owes more people money. WCCO uncovered Charles, or Charlie, Workman has a history of non-payment to subcontractors and vendors. Since we started our investigation into Workman and MN Crete Pools, we discovered a troubling history with another company in his name: MPLS Concrete Restoration.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair is looking to fill over a thousand positions before the get-together begins late next month.The state fair will host a job fair on Wednesday in hopes of hiring more workers. The job fair starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. in the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds in St. Paul.Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the job fair, but it is not required.There are 1,200 positions available, including ticket sellers and takers, parking and park ride attendants, custodians and more. Those unable to attend can visit the employment center across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Avenue.The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.
Several states are providing aid to their residents. But many of these benefits are family-focused, for example:. New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families. Florida Families With Kids Will Get A Inflation Relief Check.
Comments / 0