Click here to read the full article. Here’s some news for Rick Sanchez to, you know, crow about: The long-awaited sixth season of Rick and Morty is set for its global premiere on Sunday, Sept. 4 (11/10c), TVLine has learned. Per the official logline, “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO