Andrew Duhon is trying to get out of the rat race. Or, at least, he’s just trying to find a better balance in life. The New Orleans singer-songwriter’s new full-length album, “Emerald Blue,” is filled with songs about slowing down, living intentionally and using our time well before it finally runs out. There’s a cabin in Duhon’s mind. It’s a goal for a new, more peaceful home as well as a resting place for his thoughts — but, he confesses on the song “Down from the Mountain,” he isn’t quite yet ready for the cabin.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO