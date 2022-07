A man who stole a car with a baby inside last month is still at large, Lacey police said in a social media post on Monday. On the night of June 26, the 19-year-old suspect stole the car from a gas station on College Street Southeast, according to police. The suspect is Zachary Beausoleil, who faces possible charges of second-degree kidnapping and auto theft, according to police. Police say he is known to visit Thurston and Mason counties.

