Republicans on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and law enforcement witnesses at a Tuesday hearing blamed recent violence against officers on anti-police rhetoric, while Democrats distanced themselves from the “defund the police” slogan and said an oversupply of guns made law enforcement jobs more dangerous. Republicans on the panel raised complaints about general attitudes toward […] The post ‘Defund the police’ slogan and anti-cop violence debated at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO