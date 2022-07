BEAUFORT, N.C. — The body of a North Carolina kayaker who was reported missing by family members was recovered on Thursday, a sheriff’s office said. James David Smith, 58, of Greensboro went into the water on Wednesday afternoon in Beaufort, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Smith last spoke with a family member at around 7 p.m., more than three hours after he put his kayak into the water, the sheriff’s office said.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO