Find out what happened to Dr. Bo Brock after being kicked by an anesthetized horse. For the past 30 years, colic surgery in the middle of the night has been an unchanging ritual at Brock Veterinary Clinic. And for 20 to 25 of those years, I was the only veterinarian there that could do them, so I was up all night 1 to 5 times a week. But the years have passed, and now there are 4 of us able to do them. My up-all-night life has settled down quite a bit. Thank goodness.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO