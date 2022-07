LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument over the ownership of a dog turned violent when a man beat a woman during the dispute. The incident took place at a dog park inside Silverado Ranch Park just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Both the man and woman made claims the 70-pound shepherd belonged to them. Police said the man attacked the woman during the argument, prompting bystanders to step in.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO