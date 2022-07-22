Tomorrow, Sat, July 23, 2022 - Bessemer Farmer's Market - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center

CULLMAN, Ala. – Shane Quick, founder of Cullman’s premier music event Rock the South (RTS), has lived and learned with each of the festival’s passing years, seeking to improve the “Biggest Party in the South” with the experience gained through the successes and the failures. RTS 2022 will be held Aug. 5-6 at 1872 County Road 469, known locally as the York Farm property, its home since its migration from Heritage Park in 2019. Traffic plans are unchanged from 2021. Quick took time to address some of the concerns from last year’s two-day event, including the dust storms and muddy mayhem potential. In...

