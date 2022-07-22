ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

By Randi Moultrie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in...

South Carolina’s Oldest Hardware Shop Featured in Upcoming Documentary

Ever been to Chester, South Carolina? If you have then you have probably heard of Ezell’s Hardware Store. It is South Carolina’s oldest hardware store and it’s still open!. Fox 46 reports that the Chester hardware store is located in the same building, same location since its...
ECONOMY
Amazon Spending $25,000 To Preserve Coastal North Carolina Landmark

I’ll be honest I hadn’t heard of the Frying Pan Tower until a hurricane a few years ago. But I remember the video images of the coastal North Carolina landmark weathering the storm vividly. If you don’t know, it is a former warning light (though not a lighthouse) for the shipping industry. Its located just over 30 miles off Bald Head Island.
POLITICS
North Carolina Woman Out For Revenge Tries To Burn Down Wrong House

It’s a classic tale of revenge…gone wrong. A North Carolina woman was trying to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend. Her plan? To set fire to his house. Only she accidentally set fire to someone else’s home. This is all according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. This took place in Gold Hill, NC. A neighbor witnessed the woman trying to start the fire, with oil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
North Carolina City Makes List For Best Cities To Own A Pool

It’s been very hot in most of the country the past few weeks and there’s no better way to escape the heat and humidity than a dip in the pool. Unfortunately in some areas of the country, backyard pools aren’t common, or even feasible. Well, a new...
TRAVEL
North Carolina Town Ranks No. 1 in Destinations for Foodies in the US

4. Kill Devil Hills, NC (Outer Banks) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America. How about that? The Carolinas are taking over this year with these rankings.
LIFESTYLE
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
TRAVEL
South Carolina Ranked Among 2022’s Worst School Systems

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores. South Carolina was determined to have one of...
EDUCATION
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
5 beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. With stunning beaches, amazing views, charming small cities and lots of places where you can spend time in nature, it's no surprise that more and more people love to spend their holidays here.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize

A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
LEXINGTON, NC
Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
COLUMBIA, SC
Why some are saying 'Yes, in my backyard'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent report by a non-profit organization, Up For Growth, found South Carolina's Housing deficit has reached 12,000 homes, ranking 32nd in the United States. CEO Mike Kingsella said low supply drives up more than just housing prices. "We've seen more and more folks falling into...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
Advanced Auto Parts among companies pulling out of N.C. incentive deals

32 companies received JDIG incentives in 2021, most of which will last 12 years, totally $1.2 billion taxpayer dollars. N.C.'s corporate income tax rate is scheduled to reaches zero in 2029. Advance Auto Parts is one of the latest companies to back out of an incentives package that North Carolina...
ECONOMY
6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
List: Top North Carolina Hospitals According To US News

3. Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (TIE) 3. ECU Health Medical Center (TIE) 3. First Health Moore Regional Hospital (TIE) 3. Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (TIE) 10. Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (TIE) 2.5K views, 33 likes, 2 loves, 6 comments, 6 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from...
HEALTH SERVICES
5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE

