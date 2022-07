Wizards of the Coast is adding a total of 40 Magic: The Gathering cards to MTG Arena through the Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one expansions. Scheduled to release on July 28, the MTG Arena Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one bundles are only available for a limited time. Each bundle contains a total of 20 cards, providing four copies of each card upon purchase. The Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one bundles are priced at 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. Players can also opt to bypass the bundles and unlock individual cards within the Historic and Explorer formats through MTG Arena wildcards.

