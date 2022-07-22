ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui’s axis deer population grows to 60K, emergency relief period continues

mauinow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor David Ige issued a third proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot...

