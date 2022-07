With less than 50 days to go before Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated season opener versus Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 2022 season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ attractive 2022 home slate includes the Jackets’ Sept. 5 opener versus Clemson in the second edition of Tech’s “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” series, as well as showdowns with Ole Miss (Sept. 17), Virginia (Oct. 20) and Miami (Nov. 12) at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO