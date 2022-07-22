ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Breathe Easier With Duct Cleaning by Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC (Sponsored)

By Josh Popichak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a tickle in your nose, watery eyes or frequently waking up with headaches, poor air quality inside your home or business can not only be aggravating but also harmful to your health, which is one of the reasons Hellertown-based HVAC company Carl Volkman and Sons recently expanded its service...

Man Accused of Trespassing at Abandoned Home

A local man has been charged with Felony 3 criminal trespassing, after police say he entered an abandoned home in Lower Saucon Township “to hang out” in June. According to a township police department Crimewatch post, 19-year-old Brady Mitchell Waterman of Hellertown was arrested and charged after police investigated “a report of tire tracks in a driveway and also a vehicle leaving the garage of an abandoned home in the 2700 block of Imperial Crest (Lane).”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Hellertown Woman, Born in Ireland, Celebrates 100th Birthday

A grand 100th birthday celebration was held July 16 for Ellen Elizabeth (Barrett) Corkery, who was born in Ireland and has lived in Hellertown for the past 22 years. Ellen Elizabeth Corkery was born on July 16, 1922 in County Limerick, just six months after the Republic Ireland achieved independence from Great Britain. Her parents were James Barrett and Elizabeth Harold Barrett, owners of a small family farm in Appletown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Larry M. Kichline, 77, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Larry M. Kichline (1945 – 2022) Larry M. Kichline, 77, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. He was the husband of JoAnne Kichline. Larry was born in Bethlehem on May 22, 1945 to the late Harleigh P. and Florence L. (Sterner) Kichline. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Larry worked at the former Kichline’s Service Station, Hellertown, for 40 years, and previously for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. He also drove bus for the Saucon Valley School District. Larry was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Bethlehem. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his family and former work associates. Larry lived for his grandchildren, family and extended family. He enjoyed the beach and was an avid sports fan.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Richard Hari Jr., 61, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard Hari Jr. (1960 – 2022) Richard Hari Jr., 61, of Hellertown, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna Lynn (Eisenhart) Hari. They were married on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2019. Richard was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem on Aug. 9, 1960 to Richard Hari of Coopersburg and Barbara (Hein) Longacre in Florida. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He worked in maintenance at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Richard spent a lot of time in his yard with his beloved dog Xena and feeding his birds.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Woman Cited Following Crash on Rt. 412, Police Say

A 59-year-old Kintnersville woman was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code following an accident on Rt. 412 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, July 20, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Monday. According to police, Marina L. Donohue was southbound in the 5600 block of Rt....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Man Arrested on DUI Suspicion Following River Road Wreck: Police

A 28-year-old Riegelsville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following an early morning July 20 crash on River Road (Rt. 32) in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced in a news release Monday. According to the release, troopers were dispatched to the scene of the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

