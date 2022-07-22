Breathe Easier With Duct Cleaning by Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC (Sponsored)

Larry M. Kichline (1945 – 2022) Larry M. Kichline, 77, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. He was the husband of JoAnne Kichline. Larry was born in Bethlehem on May 22, 1945 to the late Harleigh P. and Florence L. (Sterner) Kichline. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Larry worked at the former Kichline’s Service Station, Hellertown, for 40 years, and previously for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. He also drove bus for the Saucon Valley School District. Larry was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Bethlehem. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his family and former work associates. Larry lived for his grandchildren, family and extended family. He enjoyed the beach and was an avid sports fan.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO