Clackamas, OR

Body of Missing Woman Found in Clackamas Near Where She Was Last Seen

By Tyler Francke
canbyfirst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Happy Valley woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead later that day near the area in Clackamas where she was last seen, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the original sheriff’s office report, 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen around 4...

canbyfirst.com

Comments / 0

 

