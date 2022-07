Hall of Famer Brett Favre had one of the greatest careers in NFL history for a quarterback. At the time of his retirement in 2010, he held every single major passing record in the league. He was that prolific and elite. However, he only finished with one Super Bowl in 20 seasons. He made two appearances with the Packers in back-to-back seasons (1997-98). However, he was seconds away from making his third career appearance and his first with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. However, the New Orleans Saints had other plans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO