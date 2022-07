SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Shepherdsville police are looking for four suspects believed to be responsible for at least three catalytic converter thefts in the area. One of the thefts was caught on surveillance video that shows the two male suspects walking up to a car, quickly sawing off the catalytic converter and then escaping as the car's owner chases after them.

