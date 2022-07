HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - “Based on our COVID-19 trends locally and across Nebraska, and watching what is happening in other countries, it looks like we will be repeating what has been happening over the last two years: we are expecting another large surge in cases coming within the next few months,” said South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO