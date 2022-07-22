N6147 Woodland Meadows Drive Sheboygan WI

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath…look no further. Welcoming front porch to relax and enjoy summer nights leads you main level living room, updated kitchen with major appliances included and first floor laundry. An open staircase to second floor leads you to 3 bedrooms,...
Prepare to be impressed by this stunning Sheboygan Southside home! Upon entering you’ll immediately feel at home in the open concept floor plan with large living room, gorgeous, updated kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen offers shaker style cabinets with slow-close drawers, spectacular island, SS appliances, and quartz countertops. The 2nd level has a full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 with built in desktop tables and a primary bedroom with balcony and easy access to the backyard. Head down a few steps to the LL family room w/ wood fireplace, dry bar area, 4th bedroom, and renovated ¾ bath. Finish it off with a basement workout room, laundry room, and mechanics/storage. The outside – I mean, WOW! A paver-patio, seating area with a table created from a tree stump, hot tub, and shed.
Absolutely INCREDIBLE ranch home located on Sheboygan’s Northside. This 1993 home is as nice as the day it was built. 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths with vaulted ceilings in the living room which opens to the dinette and kitchen with peninsula and tons of counter space. Main level includes a primary bedroom with private ¾ bath, 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom/office/den shared with the laundry, and guest full bath. The lower level is finished, comfortable, and bright with a family room and an additional bonus room with sink. There’s an additional area with a mini-kitchenette and ¾ bath. Tons of storage in the mechanic’s room. A 2-car garage finished with drywall, wainscoting, and even indoor/outdoor carpet! A nice deck with privacy hedge. The property has been lovingly cared for! BRAND NEW Furnace/AC.
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Milwaukee County Parks will cut the season short at its Whitnall Beer Garden in order to add parking at the popular attraction. In a post on the beer garden's Facebook page, the county said it will close the beer garden in late August because of construction on Root River Parkway.
OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
July 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long Branch Saloon, 1800 Barton Avenue, sold. The new owner is Eric Schairer. “I grew up in the Barton area and even went to Barton Elementary School,” said Schairer. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Schairer’s background is primarily in...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
This story is part of our The Great Guide to Outside in the July issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read the full guide, order your copy today!. This expansive state park perches on a peninsula on the larger peninsula, with a view west across a bay swiped from Cape Cod and a towering overlook with rocky cliffs dropping away to Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. And yet for all its wild, natural beauty, the park has its own 18-hole golf course, and the front gate opens right into the buzzing tourist center of Fish Creek. This is getting away without being far away – from anything.
MILWAUKEE - The calendar might tell us we're halfway through summer, but there's still time to do some gardening. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares what you can sneak in the soil in July and beyond.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
Police have once again been called to Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc. Oconomowoc police have confirmed a large police presence at the lake Sunday afternoon but were unable to provide any details at this time. WTMJ listeners say a police rescue boat was seen entering the water and heading west...
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. The Pfister Hotel opened in 1893 and remains a Milwaukee gem. With an ornate lobby and huge Victorian art...
MILWAUKEE — An alarming number of drownings over the past week in Southeastern Wisconsin has the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) emphasizing the importance of wearing life jackets on open bodies of water. Anytime you are on a boat, life jackets are required for all on board, but...
CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While a few thousand people here in Milwaukee struggled with power after last night's storm, some of the worst of it hit the northern parts of Southeast Wisconsin. Some people in Cedar Grove have been without power since Saturday night, they say while it'll...
MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
Four people have died in Wisconsin waters since Friday, including a 14-year-old boy and an 81-year-old man. "When you're looking out on the lake, you break down," Winfred Colbert said through tears. Colbert said his older brother, Willie Gene Colbert, was fishing on Lake Monona Saturday with friends when his...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside a residence on East View Court on Sunday, July 24. Officers initially responded to a report of a fight at the residence around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, they got additional information about gunshots being fired.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The museum will host 40 shows from Nov.18 to Dec. 11. The event typically sells out. The Polar Express is a magical re-creation of the classic children’s story. Before the show, people can stroll among the decorated trees in the Festival of Trees, explore the full-size trains, or play games. The show begins with the hot chocolate dance. There is also a reading of the Polar Express book. The conductor will then call “All Aboard,” inviting guests to ride the Polar Express to the North Pole.
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
Comments / 0