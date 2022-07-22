N6147 Woodland Meadows Drive Sheboygan WI

This story is part of our The Great Guide to Outside in the July issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read the full guide, order your copy today!. This expansive state park perches on a peninsula on the larger peninsula, with a view west across a bay swiped from Cape Cod and a towering overlook with rocky cliffs dropping away to Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. And yet for all its wild, natural beauty, the park has its own 18-hole golf course, and the front gate opens right into the buzzing tourist center of Fish Creek. This is getting away without being far away – from anything.

