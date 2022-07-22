ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Three Northwoods teams compete in state waterski tournament

By Matt Weaver
WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - Skiers and boats flying by, the Wisconsin State Waterski tournament is celebrating the 100th anniversary of waterskiing as a sport. The largest and longest lasting ski show tournament. 24 teams skiing it out to compete for a spot at nationals. Months of shows and...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A Single Barrel Rye Whiskey from a Wisconsin distillery was chosen against hundreds of other spirits throughout the country to be awarded a gold medal in the 2022 American Craft Spirit Awards. Wollersheim was one of several distilleries entered in the competition, but only...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cities Top the List of Best Places to Live

New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work. Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row. “From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
WMIL FM106.1

These Are Wisconsin's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
WSAW

Ten-year-old takes hockey dreams from Mosinee to Canada

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One could say Caden Skinner was born with a hockey stick in his hands. He says he first began playing the sport when he was two or three years old at a ‘Learn to skate’ in Mosinee. “My dad did it and it was...
MOSINEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Storms Hits Southern & Eastern Wisconsin

The local area was spared from the brunt of severe weather Saturday. The southern and eastern parts of the state were not so fortunate. In LaCrosse there was street flooding and trees down after over 3 inches of rain fell and 60 mph winds swept through. In Oshkosh a small...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 cases continue rising in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is now averaging more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 per day (1,757 per day), according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services (DHS). That’s back up to where the state was six weeks ago. That data show a net increase of 4,475 cases over the past three-day period.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ter#Waterskiing#Skier
radioplusinfo.com

7-26-22 don hannemann running for state assembly to put wisconsin truly first

Don Hannemann says he is running for the state assembly to put Wisconsin truly first. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about being proud to be a Wisconsinite, as I am, Hannemann told WFDL news. “In all of my active duty time, deployments, or wherever I’ve been with the Army, I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Wisconsin.” Hanneman is one of four Republican candidates squaring off in the August 9 primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat being vacated by retiring Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt. “There’s truth to the fact that people from other states look to hire people from Wisconsin based on work ethic, level of honesty and integrity,” Hannemann said. “I want to promote legislation that emulates that, that attracts people to Wisconsin, that will attract veterans to Wisconsin.” Hannemann is a U.S. Army veteran and says if he is elected he wants to advocate for veterans. He says there should be more continuity between county VA offices and a standard so veterans know what kind of service they will receive. Hanneman also says the legislature should do more to help veterans who are homeless. “…services that you have earned from the VA, you could do things like drop boxes in the VA county office, I’m sure there’s Post Office boxes available. There’s ways to mitigate this so that these veterans can get the care that they’ve earned and the benefits they deserve.” Hannemann says he’s not surprised at the latest Marquette Law School Poll that shows 56 percent of state residents think Wisconsin is headed in the wrong direction. ” I think a lot of that comes out of the education system especially after all of the shutdowns and lockdowns,” Hannemann said. “Parents eyes got opened to what their kids were being taught and indoctrinated with. You’re being told there is more than two genders. That’s science. I hear Democrats say follow the science. Well that’s the science, there are two genders.” A longtime manufacturing employee, Hannemann says he would bring a passionate voice for veterans and blue collar citizens to Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Weekend Storms Cause Damage Across Wisconsin From La Crosse To Oshkosh

A wide stretch of weekend storms has caused damage spanning the state from one side to the other. Xcel Energy crews were busy restoring power to hundreds of customers Sunday. W-E-A-U/T-V reports the most significant damage was done in the Village of Stoddard. Severe weather sent early arrivals for the E-A-A AirVenture seeking shelter inside the aviation museum Saturday. One airplane was flipped onto its nose and strong winds damage the main gate while blowing down exhibit tents. The same storm delayed the start of the pro soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. No serious injuries were reported from the storms.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beagles removed from Virginia facility get care in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on Tuesday, July 26 it has brought 62 beagles to Wisconsin as part of a group of beagles being removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility riddled with animal welfare concerns, officials say. A news release says WHS picked up...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Wis. Sen. Janet Bewley Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
ASHLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A closer look: Storms across northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – As severe weather moves in, Local 5 is taking a closer look at how storms are taking shape across the region. The photo taken by a viewer in Berlin depicts a slightly parted dark sky during the July 23rd storm. Brillion. A viewer traveling on County Rd...
spectrumnews1.com

We debunk 13 Wisconsin voting myths

WISCONSIN — When it comes to voting in Wisconsin, it can be hard to discern the myths from the facts. Many of these myths stem from election rules that vary from state to state. Others are meant to stop people from voting. What You Need To Know. Polls open...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy