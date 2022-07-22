ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend working to create sidewalk replacement program

 4 days ago
Early this month, City of Great Bend officials noticed Harrison Street started to buckle at the intersection with 17th Street. The extreme heat caused the concrete to push against itself. The sidewalks throughout town are enduring the same heat which...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend noticing several cases of weeds growing along curbs

From the City of Great Bend... Great Bend Code Enforcement is noting several instances of tall weeds and grasses growing along curbs and rights-of-way, on otherwise properly maintained properties. Therefore, we would like to clarify citizen’s responsibilities regarding mowing and trimming of properties. City ordinance 15.70.010 states: It is...
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

COVID Exposure Causes Building Closures in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend announced that it was forced to temporarily close two city building to the public due to Covid-19 exposure. Officials said that City Hall and the Front Door Water Utility building closed due to COVID exposure procedures and staffing issues. They added that City Hall will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (7/27)

The Barton County Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yIwHKh. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Informational meetings in Great Bend for Chamber Blue of Kansas

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. ZOOM ONLY!. **See links below for the updated Benefits Brochure and Chamber Blue Survey**. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS). This partnership stitches together 38 other local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan called Chamber Blue of Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell County Leadership announces first class

Russell County Leadership introduced the selection for Class I of their leadership program. Russell County Leadership is an "intense leadership program aimed at developing emerging business leaders in Russell County communities." Class I members are Becky Anschutz, Lacie Austin, Kelli Johnson, Gage Nichols, Chandler Reich-Sellens, Diana VanBruggen, Sarah Vonfeldt and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Central Kansas Gun Club clubhouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m. When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/25) At 11:57 a.m. a trash complaint was reported at 24th & White Sands Dr. At 4:04 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 184 S. Washington Avenue. Cattle Out. At 4:37 p.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 300 block...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and Climate Change

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 19 indicates worsening conditions our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast tip of the county is still abnormally dry. Severe drought is creeping eastward into Barton County and envelopes almost all of Pawnee and Stafford Counties. Much of the western third of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. The very western counties on the Colorado border have seen a little rain over the last week and aren’t quite as severe. The six to ten-day outlook (July 26 to 30) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and believe it or not, a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 28 to August 3) indicates a continued 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The precipitation, if it happens, might benefit late corn some but the biggest benefit would be for grain sorghum and soybeans. Last week we discussed possible changes to cropping systems and cultural practices. Today, how might our actual crops adapt or change.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hays board asked to remove Satanism reference in dress code

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — The Hays School District is reconsidering its dress code for elementary and middle school students after a parent asked that a ban on clothes referring to Satanism be removed. Mary Turner, who has three children in the district, told the board last week that her family belongs to the Satanic Temple. […]
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: Youth development

As we prepared for the fair, I had the opportunity to work with both 4-H and Open Class superintendents to review Youth Program Quality Principles from the Kansas 4-H Club Corner. There are eight critical principles for youth program quality as defined by 4-H. I do believe that these apply to any youth program!
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day is July 28 in Great Bend

For every Blizzard Dairy Queen sells on July 28, they will make a donation to Children's Miracle Network (CMN). Every cent raised will stay in Kansas to help local kids. Last year, they set a new record with 1,313 Blizzards. They challenged customers to help them sell over 1,000 and Great Bend came through, so Dairy Queen Great Bend doubled their donation to CMN. It will be the same bet this time, but Dairy Queen is setting the bar at 1,500.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

