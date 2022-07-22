Great Bend working to create sidewalk replacement program

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 19 indicates worsening conditions our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast tip of the county is still abnormally dry. Severe drought is creeping eastward into Barton County and envelopes almost all of Pawnee and Stafford Counties. Much of the western third of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. The very western counties on the Colorado border have seen a little rain over the last week and aren’t quite as severe. The six to ten-day outlook (July 26 to 30) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and believe it or not, a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 28 to August 3) indicates a continued 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The precipitation, if it happens, might benefit late corn some but the biggest benefit would be for grain sorghum and soybeans. Last week we discussed possible changes to cropping systems and cultural practices. Today, how might our actual crops adapt or change.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO