Chico, CA

Man arrested for animal cruelty at Chico City Plaza

By Will Anderson
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Chico Police on Thursday afternoon following reports of the man battering a small dog in the Chico City...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Randy Lois Jr.
3d ago

I see that guy all the time and I have never seen abuse his dog. I hope this is not true because that is a sweet little dog.

Reply
2
 

actionnewsnow.com

2 injured people taken to hospital in Yuba City after possible shooting

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Yuba City Police say that two people were injured during a shooting in the 800 block of Clark Ave. at around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report that shots had been fired. When they arrived on scene they found a man and woman with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Yuba City shooting sends man, woman to hospital

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting, Yuba City police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. along the 800 block of Clark Avenue. Arriving officers found one man and woman with non-life-threatening injuries. First...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man being flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man is being flown to the hospital after a major injury motorcycle crash on Highway 99 and Nelson Shippee Rd., between Chico and Gridley, in Butte County on Tuesday. Hwy 99 crash Butte County. CHP told Action News Now that the motorcyclist was driving northbound...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: 2 People Shot While Sitting In Parked Car In Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after two people were shot while sitting in a parked car overnight in Yuba City, police said Tuesday. The Yuba City Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Clark Avenue. Officers found both victims — a man and a woman — with what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital. Witnesses told police that a blue sedan pulled up next to the parked car and someone inside fired around 8-10 shots at the victims. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Clark Avenue. No further details on the suspect were available. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire breaks out at Red Bluff restaurant on Monday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff restaurant, E’s Locker Room, off of Lakeside Drive, confirmed on Facebook that their building caught on fire on Monday. “Good news - the covered patio survived, but a lot of irreplaceable E’s memorabilia did not,” E’s Locker Room said on Facebook.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jersey man arrested in Corning on out-of-state extraditable warrants

CORNING, Calif. - A New Jersey man was arrested after locals reported suspicious activities and disturbances in Corning on Sunday morning, according to the Corning Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene in response to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Marguerite Avenue. The people in the vehicle...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Controlled training burn in Orland Monday evening

ORLAND, Calif. - The Orland Fire Department will be conducting a controlled, training burn in the area of Modoc Street and East Shasta Street on Monday evening. Smoke may be seen coming from this area.
ORLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

GCSO: Updated information regarding suspicious death investigation

Originally published as a Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Willows, CA – Tuesday July 19, 2022, Update – On July 1, 2022, Glenn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the property of 200 Garden Street in Willows to investigate a report of suspicious death. The property owner reported he checked a travel trailer located on the property and found two male subjects inside. One deceased and the other experiencing a medical emergency.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal fire responds to two separate fires west of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Cal Fire is on scene of two separate fires just west of Anderson on Tuesday morning near Olinda Road and Peter Pan Gulch Road. One fire is estimated at one acre, while the second fire is estimated at a quarter acre. Cal Fire says the ground...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico temporarily changes homeless enforcement plans

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico says it will hold off on taking action against new illegal homeless camps. It will focus on finding the homeless that denied shelter space. Public Works Director, Erik Gustafson, says that the city will not release its next spot for enforcement for at least one-to-two weeks.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tulare Fire in Rancho Tehama is 100% contained, 133 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE TGU says that the Tulare Fire, in Rancho Tehama, in the area of Tulare Bend and Humboldt Drive, has been fully contained at 133 acres. CAL FIRE told Action News Now it was burning in seasonal grass. The fire was burning...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Supervisor under fire after making vulgar comments

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Supervisor, Bob Williams, is currently under fire for using two different phrases during the July 19 supervisor’s meeting that are considered offensive by those who understand the meaning. “Whether you like it or not, you represent women in Tehama County,” Liticia Sanchez, an...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

New Jersey homicide suspect arrested in Corning

Corning Police arrested a New Jersey man wanted for homicide and armed robbery on the morning of July 25th. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Marguerite Avenue after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle. They talked to the driver, 30-year Raphy Medrano, who quickly drove away from the officers.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews knock down less than 1 acre fire in Oroville Tuesday

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE crews knocked down a small vegetation fire at 5165 Power House Hill Road in Oroville at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the fire burned .62 acres, and all fire crews have been released from the scene. The CAL FIRE...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire at Church in the Barn on Highway 70 knocked down

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Church in the Barn on Highway 70, south of Oroville on Saturday at around 1 p.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the fire has been knocked down, and search reports are all clear. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

3 arrested in Butte County after search leads to discovery on meth lab

CHICO, Calif. — Three people were arrested at a property in Chico on Tuesday after narcotics officers found a meth lab while serving a search warrant. According to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), agents served search warrants on two properties in Chico early in the morning on Tuesday.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Chico City Councilmember Thomas Nickell dies at 66

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Area Recreation and Park District (CARD) Board of Directors Vice Chair and former Chico City Councilmember Thomas Nickell has died at the age of 66, CARD announced on Monday. Nickell died on July 19 at his home in Chico. He served on the CARD Board of...
CHICO, CA

