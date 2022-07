Chef Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice Simeon have added to their Maui dining portfolio with the takeover of the island’s long-running Tiffany’s restaurant. A Maui mainstay, Tiffany’s has been in business for close to two decades and has since gained a very loyal following – including the Simeons. When Sheldon and Janice learned that the Orite family was ready to hang up their hats, the pair jumped at the opportunity to keep the local favorite in operation.

