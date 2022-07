HOLDERNESS — Camping 101, a program for families who have never camped before but are interested in getting out into the great outdoors on Friday, July 29, 4-6 p.m. The basics will be covered including how to pick a good spot to set up a tent, how to set up a tent, how to start a fire, fire safety, how to use the bathroom in the woods with minimal impact, and end with a campfire cookout. Participants will enjoy hotdogs and s'mores by the fire.

HOLDERNESS, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO