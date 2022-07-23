Bridgeport community holds prayer vigil to mark city’s 13th homicide

A Bridgeport community organization came together Friday to pray after an 18-year-old died from his injuries after being shot earlier this month.

The group gathering was planned one month ago by Street Safe Bridgeport. Victim Kazmaire Dorsey was a member of their group.

"He was an amazing spirit, an amazing soul, difficult at times when he was a kid. and he was going to get over it, but we didn't get a chance to see it," said Harry Bell.

Dorsey died from his injuries after nearly two weeks in the hospital. His death now marks the city's 13th homicide to date. Both Dorsey and 32-year-old Ramon Gonzalez-Peguero Jr., of Hartford, were shot on July 10 outside the Atlas gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Gonzales-Peguero died at the scene.

Street Safe Bridgeport is a nonprofit helping to mentor and empower young people affected by group and gang life.

"Our youth are dying at an alarming rate. We have tried everything, from organizing a protest, going to meet with City Council, to going to the neighborhoods of our youth and trying to uplift them there," said Shaenna Taylor, of Bridgeport.

Police are still searching for the gunman and the other suspect on that motorcycle in the surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.