ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Terror threat cancels Iranian opposition’s summit in Albania

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQMZ6_0gpeZAv900

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Iranian dissidents in Albania on Friday said they had canceled a summit following warnings from local authorities of a possible terrorist threat.

Some 3,000 Iranian dissidents from the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, best known as MEK, live at Ashraf 3 camp in Manez, 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Albania’s capital, Tirana.

They had planned to hold at their camp the Free Iran World Summit on July 23-24 with the participation of U.S. senators and congressmen and other former personalities from Western countries to “call on the Biden administration to adopt a decisive policy against the Tehran regime.”

A statement from the camp said the summit was “postponed until further notice upon recommendations by the Albanian government, for security reasons, and due to terrorist threats and conspiracies.”

Albanian authorities did not respond to questions on the threat.

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana warned its citizens that it was “aware of a potential threat targeting the Free Iran World Summit” calling on its citizens “to avoid this event.”

Shahin Gobadi, the Iranians’ spokesman based in Paris, also mentioned “the plot to bomb the grand gathering of Free Iran on June 30, 2018, in Paris by one of its active diplomats, Assadollah Assadi.”

Last year Assadi was convicted to 20 years in prison in Belgium for masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against the MEK exiled Iranian opposition group in France.

The Mujahedeen-e-Khalq began as a Marxist group opposing the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. It supported the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but soon had a falling out with Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and turned against his clerical government, carrying out a series of assassinations and bombings in the Islamic Republic.

The MEK later fled to Iraq and backed dictator Saddam Hussein during his bloody eight-year war with Iran in the 1980s, leading many people in Iran to oppose the group. Although now largely based in Albania, the group claims to operate a network inside Iran.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street in Rochester. Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Two women charged for bringing drugs to Attica prison

ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women were arrested Saturday for having marijuana and tobacco with them inside the Attica Correctional Facility. New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested 26-year-old Nautica Maddox, of Gates, and 45-year-old Lorena Perea, of Freeport, New York, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree.
ATTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranians#Protest#National Security#Mujahedeen#Albanian#The U S Embassy
News 8 WROC

What happened to the man who allegedly fell into a South Carolina shredder?

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — What happened to Duncan Alexander “Alex” Burrell Gordon, the South Carolina man who allegedly fell into a shredder at a recycling plant?. Alex Burrell Gordon, 20, of Greer, is now presumed dead after microscopic pieces of skin, fat and bones found stuck in the recycling shredder’s conveyor belt were connected to his DNA. But not officially. His remains had been first identified by a blood test as “not human,” and so the shredder continued to run, destroying additional evidence, and perhaps, the family’s chance at closure.
GREER, SC
News 8 WROC

70-year-old dead in Canandaigua crash near Lake Hill Rd.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday. Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. State police say...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Protests
News 8 WROC

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday,...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Jason Momoa involved in collision with motorcyclist

(KTLA) — A car driven by actor Jason Momoa collided with a motorcycle in Topanga, Califonia, on Sunday morning, sending the biker to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, of Tarzana, was riding a 2012 Honda and crossed the...
ACCIDENTS
News 8 WROC

Man charged in Central Park jogger case exonerated after 33 years

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After 33 years, a man who was charged in the “Central Park Jogger” has been exonerated, officials said. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg moved to dismiss the indictment and vacate the guilty plea of Steven Lopez during court proceedings Monday afternoon, according to the district attorney’s office. Lopez, 48, was 15 when […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Group seeks ex-Sri Lankan president’s arrest in Singapore

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A human rights group said Sunday it had filed a criminal complaint with Singapore’s attorney general to seek the arrest of Sri Lanka’s former president for alleged war crimes during his country’s civil war. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted from office over...
ASIA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy