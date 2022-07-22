ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star OL Kelton Smith

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
4-star interior offensive lineman Kelton Smith has committed to the University of Georgia.

Smith, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via his personal Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

Out of Columbus, Georgia (Carver High School), Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 170 overall player and as the No. 8 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports.

Georgia beat out Florida State, Texas A&M and LSU for Smith’s commitment.

Smith has made plenty of visits to Athens during his recruitment. He attended the UGA vs. UAB game last year, the national championship celebration in January, a practice in March, G-Day in April, and took his official visit to Georgia on June 10 before returning shortly after for 7-on-7.

Smith stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 300 pounds. He is Georgia’s third commitment on the offensive line in the 2023 class, joining four-star tackle Bo Hughley‍ and three-star guard Joshua Miller‍.

