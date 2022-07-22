ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston woman accused of 'dousing' bus driver with beer, spitting at and biting police officers

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman reportedly violently resisted arrest after she allegedly poured beer on a bus driver's head.

According to Boston's MBTA Transit Police Department, on July 19 at 10 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood due to a "disorderly group on board an MBTA bus."

MBTA stands for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The group, however, reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

The bus driver told police a woman poured what he thought was beer over his head and another member of their group kicked the door of the bus, causing a crack in the glass. The driver reportedly gave officers a detailed description of the two suspects and eventually located the woman, Shatia Butler, and a 16-year-old male.

MBTA Transit Police said the teen was "compliant" and will go to court for malicious destruction of property.

Butler, however, "resisted all efforts to be placed into the transport vehicle" as officers arrested her. When officers got her in the car, she reportedly "attempted to prevent the door from closing" and spit in the arresting officer's face. Butler was taken to Transit Police Department headquarters and "became more combative."

While trying to book her, Butler allegedly "bit an officer and spat at another."

According to Transit Police, Butler had several warrants out for her arrest, all of which are for larceny. She was booked into custody on charges of assault and battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more.

