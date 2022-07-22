ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire Department performs water rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were in the air and water as the Chicago Fire Department held a rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach Friday.

Divers were seen jumping from a helicopter. They would do this to try and save a swimmer who is unable to make it back to shore.

A little later, a boat comes by to pick up the divers, and the person who was saved.

Speaking at the event, fire commissioner Annette Nance Holt says it's important that people follow one key piece of advice.

"We are here today to stress that no one should be swimming when lifeguards are not present, or when the red flags are in place at the beaches," Holt said.

Fire crews say also you should never swim alone.

