Effective: 2022-07-26 23:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-26 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SANTA FE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT for portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO