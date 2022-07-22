ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Laulima Giving Program’s Back2School Supply Drive

By Erica Miles, Kelly Simek
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laulima Giving Program is hosting their annual Back2School supply donation drive. Their mission is to assure that local keiki have the materials needed to be successful in their educational career. They also...

www.khon2.com

the university of hawai'i system

77 future physicians honored at annual White Coat Ceremony

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed its newest class of 77 aspiring physicians on July 22. The JABSOM Class of 2026 celebrated its White Coat Ceremony at Kaimukī High School—the first full in-person White Coat Ceremony for new students since 2019.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Wooden structure on top of food truck questioned

Ala's Mediterranean Kitchen currently sits on Leahi Avenue, the owner, Ala Thavata, said he has been parked there for about four months paying for parking, but a wooden structure he built on the truck's roof is drawing attention from neighbors, and not always positive.
HONOLULU, HI
Kapolei, HI
KHON2

Honolulu looks to provide free bus fares

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Would you ride the bus if it was free? It’s something the city is trying to test out to bump up ridership. The city said bus ridership is down about 40% from pre-COVID times. They want to target young riders to also make a dent in traffic during the commutes when school starts up again in the next few weeks.
HONOLULU, HI
#Charity#Laulima Giving Program
KHON2

Get ready for travel at passport fair at Waimanalo Post Office

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Travel is picking up and for those wanting to travel internationally, now is the time to get those passport applications in. The Waimanalo Post Office will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Aug. 6 for customers to apply for new U.S. passports. “Now that COVID-19...
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Zoo concert series features Amy Hanaiali’i

Honolulu (KHON2) – The last concert for the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show Concert Series is this Wednesday, July 27. This concert series will wrap up with Amy Hanaiali’i. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the performances will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On top...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2 Go – South Shore Grill

For this Taco Tuesday, we’re checking out a great local food spot located on Monsarrat Avenue in the Diamond Head area. They’re known for their ono plate lunches, sandwiches and fish tacos. We’re talking about South Shore Grill and joining us with all the details is Bruce Bryant, owner of South Shore Grill.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Yelp’s top rated tattoo shops on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When going on vacation many people buy souvenirs, take pictures or get a tattoo. Honolulu has dozens of different tattoo parlors, shops and pop-ups because of the high demand. Yelp compiled a list of the best tattoo shops in Honolulu using reviews, years in operation, price...
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE

Community Policy